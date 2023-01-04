Annual bird census commences at Odisha’s Chilika Lake

Ganjam: The annual bird counting process of the migratory birds that visit Odisha every year during the migratory season kicked off at the Chilika Lake, the largest brackish water lagoon in Asia, today.

Spread over Puri, Ganjam and Khorda districts, Chilika Lake covers an area of around 1,100 sq km.

According to official sources, as many as 21 teams comprising 105 forest department officials have been engaged in the counting of both the domestic and migratory birds, which commenced from 6 am and would continue till 12 pm today.

The counting of migratory birds is underway in five ranges under Chilika wildlife division – Balugaan, Tangi, Chilika, Rambha and Satapada.

Each team has been provided binoculars, two-way radios (walkie-talkie), GPS scale and other equipment to conduct the annual census, sources said.

As part of the process, a training programme for the enumerators was held at the Wetland Training and Research Centre, Chandraput, near Balugaon on Monday, where around 100 bird enthusiasts from different organizations took part.

Migratory birds from faraway regions like northern Eurasia, Siberia, the Caspian region, Kazakhstan, Lake Baikal and remote areas of Russia and other neighbouring countries visit the lake every year and return home before the onset of summer.

Last year, a total of 10,74,173 birds of 183 species were counted.