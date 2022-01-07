Annual Bird Census Commences At Hirakud Dam Reservoir

Sambalpur: The annual bird counting exercise commenced in Hirakud Dam Reservoir on Friday morning.

The head counting of the avian species began at 5 AM and will continue till 5 PM today, informed a forest official.

Ar least 38 teams comprising forest staff from Sambalpur, Baragarh and Jharsuguda divisions have been engaged in the enumeration.

This year’s bird census will also include the area of Sukhasoda (38 square kilometres) on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border for the first time.

The report of the annual migratory bird census in the Dam will be revealed on January 9.