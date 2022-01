Puri: As a part of the ongoing annual bird census across Odisha, forest officials and expert teams have launched the counting of winged guests under Brahmagiri block of Puri district today.

The enumeration at Brahmagiri forest division near Chilika started at 6 am here.

Each team will be provided with binoculars, two-way radio sets, global positioning system (GPS) sets and other equipment to carry out the task.