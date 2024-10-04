New Delhi: The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, visited the new office premises of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). The Minister’s presence underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and efficiency of CARA as it continues to serve the needs of children across the country.

As part of the Swacchata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, a dedicated effort was made to clean one acre of the CARA office premises. The initiative reflects the government’s vision for a cleaner and greener India, encouraging community involvement and awareness around sanitation and environmental conservation. Around 1 ton of waste was removed from the premises during this cleanliness drive.

The program ended with a vibrant plantation drive, where 7 different kinds of saplings were planted, symbolizing hope and growth. Officers from the Ministry and CARA actively facilitated the Minister throughout the event, demonstrating their commitment to the cause. Among those in attendance was Shri Anil Malik, Secretary, the Ministry of Women and Child Development along with other senior officers. Following this, the Minister met CARA’s senior officials for a review discussion.

