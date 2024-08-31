Annpurna Devi launches 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2024

New Delhi: The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah was launched from Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat today.

The event centred on promoting nutrition-related awareness and well-being across the nation, was graced by Smt. Annpurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Smt. Bhanuben Babariya, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of Gujarat, senior officers from the Government of India and State Government of Gujarat, and other dignitaries.

The day began with a nationwide plantation drive under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The Union Minister, along with the Gujarat WCD Minister and senior officers, led the drive and planted fruit-bearing trees at an Anganwadi Centre at Gandhinagar, symbolizing the importance of nutrition and environmental sustainability.

The main event was held at Mahatma Mandir. The keynote address was delivered by the Chief Guest, Chief Minister of Gujarat. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, emphasized on importance of nutrition in building strong and healthy human resources for the growth of development of this country.

In her address the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi emphasized ensuring better health of children and adolescents and fighting malnutrition by focusing on the lifecycle approach. She emphasised on the four pillars – good governance, convergence, capacity building, community participation and ownership on which the success of Poshan 2.0 rests.

Shri Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India also addressed the August gathering and spoke on promoting diet diversity and the importance of including locally grown wholesome foods in daily diets.

Nutri baskets for pregnant & lactating mothers were provided and annaprashan for infants was held. Beneficiaries under various schemes, including Vahli Dikri Yojna, Widow Pension Scheme, Widow Remarriage Assistance Scheme, and Mahila Swalamban Yojna, etc were handed over their respective scheme entitlements by the dignitaries.

An exhibition showcasing various important initiatives viz; the Poshan Tracker, Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi and other nutrition and women’s safety-related initiatives taken by the State like ‘Vangi Pradarshan’, 181 helplines, etc was also organized at the venue.

Several regional Cultural performances and plays on important themes like breastfeeding and complementary feeding further underscored the importance of nutrition.