Anne Hathaway makes fierce leopard statement at Valentino haute couture show

Paris: Every time Anne Hathaway steps out for a red carpet event, she proves she isn’t ageing at all. The actress traded her chic streetwear looks for a head-to-toe leopard print moment at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.

A long time friend of the brand, Hathaway hit the event in a tight-fitting, bedazzled leopard print mini dress worn over matching sparkling tights. She completed the fierce fashion moment with leopard print heels and a glittering clutch.

To accessorize, the star added statement drop earrings, a number of rings and a few stacking bracelets. She topped off the look with a touch of supermodel glam for a full-on maximalist, high-fashion moment.

PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/GETTY

Hathaway was joined by husband Adam Shulman. The producer and entrepreneur brought his own sense of style to the show, sporting a long gray overcoat with bedazzling on the collar and chest.

Fans loved Anne’s style moment at the event and took to social media to shower her with compliments. Some wondered if she was ‘reprising her role as Catwoman’, and others wrote that she is ‘slaying in her fashion era’.