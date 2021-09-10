Annaatthe first look featuring Rajinikanth released

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe’s first look is out now. Production biggie Sun Pictures has released the most awaited film Annaatthe’s first look in its Twitter handle.

The poster has the Superstar centred around a festival background decorated with bells and all the townfair paraphernalia.

Rajinikanth is dressed in pure white reminding his “Ejamaan” days. With a smile on his face and his signature coolers, he strikes a pose like informing he is ready for Diwali.

Touted to be an action-drama film directed by Siruthai Siva, the film’s first look suggests the film is replete with rural drama must-haves.