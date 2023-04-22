Ankita Shrivastava bags three-medal at World Transplant Games

New Delhi: India’s Ankita Shrivastava bagged three medals at the World Transplant Games 2023. The 29-year-old athlete’s impressive performance has earned her a gold medal in the Long Jump event with a jump of 3.06 meters, and two silver medals in the 3,000-meter Racewalk (power walk) for women and the Shot-Put event, with a throw of 28.31 meters.

Ankita performed exceptionally well and managed to secure a spot in the top three in all three events that she took part in.

The World Transplant Games is a prestigious international sporting event held by the Olympics Association. The Games are open to those who have received heart, lung, liver, kidney, pancreas, stem cells, and bone marrow transplants.

Speaking about her achievement, Ankita said: “I am overwhelmed and grateful for this opportunity to represent India at the World Transplant Games. This victory is a testament to the fact that nothing is impossible if you have the willpower and dedication to achieve your goals.

“While pursuing MBA from an Ivy League and running a business, I thought it was impractical of me to believe that I could repeat 2019’s record, but if you put your heart into something and refuse to give up, anything is possible. I want to be one who doesn’t choose between opportunities and am glad I was able to do justice to all with unlimited discipline and dedication.”