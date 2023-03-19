Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Win The Power Couple Award

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain are one of the television industry’s most loved couple. At the Iconic Gold Awards Held recently, the duo won the honour of Power Couple of the year. The duo totally deserved it.

The duo recently organized a special holi celebration “AnViKiRaasLeela2.0” and the biggest names in the industry such as Ekta Kapoor and more were present. It has been one of the most loved celebrations and also the most talked about.

Ankita Lokhande recently had her first short film titled ‘The Last Coffee’ where the character of Iram garnered her immense love and appreciation. She is now prepping for her upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar.