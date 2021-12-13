Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain exchange rings as song from Sushant Singh Rajput’s film plays on

Mumbai: Actor Ankita Lokhande got officially engaged to her boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai. Many videos from their engagement party have surfaced on social media platforms.

Ankita Lokhande, for her party, wore a shimmery black dress with matching earrings and kept her hair loose. Vicky opted for a beige printed jacket over a black turtleneck T-shirt and matching pants.

As the couple exchanged rings, the title track from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Raabta played in the background. Ankita also performed to Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do. She wore a long gown as she stood on a raised podium for her performance. The colours of her dress kept on changing as the song continued.

After Vicky put the ring on Ankita’s finger, fireworks were lit. Ankita also smiled at the audience before hugging Vicky. They later showed their rings to the audience as they stood on the stage.