Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh’s Pavitra Rishta Season 2 Trailer Out! 

New Delhi: The trailer of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh’s web show Pavitra Rishta season 2 is out and shows the two of them finding new love in their respective lives.

Ankita shared the trailer of Pavitra Rishta season 2 on Instagram and wrote, “Kuch rishtey toot kar bhi tootein nahi hai. Kya Manav aur Archana phir ek honge? (Some broken relationships are yet not over. Will Manav and Archana unite once again?) #PavitraRishtaS2 premieres 28th January on #ZEE5. #ItsNeverTooLate.”

In the trailer, Manav and Archana’s story in season 2 starts from where their marriage ended, and they went their way only to cross paths time and again. While they never stopped loving each other and waiting for each other.

Actor turned producer Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames Production has helmed the digital series which will be exclusively available on ZEE5. The show is directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia.