Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Tie The Knot

Mumbai: Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande tied the nuptial knot with her longtime boyfriend, Vicky Jain in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While Ankita wore an embellished golden lehenga with a sheer veil designed by Manish Malhotra, Vicky reached the mandap in a vintage car and opted for a beige sherwani and a safa for the wedding.

The actress who has been the epitome of a happy bride got emotional on seeing her husband during the varmala ceremony.

Their wedding hashtag #AnViKiKahani is now trending on social media platforms. Besides, several pictures and videos of the couple have been going viral on the internet.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dated each other for three years before tying the knot. Their wedding was attended by several celebrities from TV industry. The couple will also host the reception today (December 14)

Here are the glimpses from Ankita’s grand wedding that took place at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

