Ankita Konwar Penned Powerful Note On Body Positivity: Check Here

Mumbai: Ankita Konwar has recently penned a note regarding how people are gradually celebrating themselves and their bodies — paving way for body positivity on her Instagram post.

Ankita, who is married to supermodel Milind Soman wrote: “Size really doesn’t matter but what matters is health. Health to enjoy every other aspect of our lives.”

As per the 29-year-old fitness enthusiast, health manifests itself in different ways.

*To be healthy physically – so that we can do all that we wish to and more.

*To be healthy mentally- so that we can see beyond the dark days (yes, everyone has those)

*And to be healthy spiritually- so that we can understand and flow through life as it is.