Ankit Gupta Reacts to Bigg Boss’ “Unfair” Eviction, Says ‘Shalin Is Genuine; Tina Datta Should Have Been Out’

Mumbai: Ankit Gupta has become the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house. Shockingly, his elimination did not happen as per the audience voting, which many fans are describing “unfair” and “pre-planned”.

Ankit got evicted after Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name one nominated contestant- among Ankit, Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala and Tina Datta- who had the least contribution to the show in the last 24 hours. Seven contestants including Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia voted out Ankit. Now, Ankit has broken his silence on his eviction from the show.

“Instead of me, I feel Tina should have been eliminated. She’s not contributing anything in the show. She’s not straight forward or plays on the front foot, she has taken a backseat,” Ankit said on Bigg Buzz. Ankit further praised Shalin for being “a genuine guy” and said that he is often “misunderstood” on the show.

Ankit’s eviction came as a jolt of shock to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was quiet at first but broke down into tears the moment she got a private moment with her former co-star. She confessed that she did not see this coming and urged him to talk to the makers. In return, Ankit asked her to stay strong.