AnkerWork PowerConf C300 Webcam Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: AnkerWork PowerConf C300 webcam has been launched in India. The webcam sports recording full-HD (1080p) videos at 60fps paired with a simple clip for a secure grip and offer plug-and-play functionality. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 comes with USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectivity options.

Price, availability

AnkerWork PowerConf costs Rs. 9,999 at launch, as per a press release from the company. The buyers can purchase new webcam online and offline channels. At the time of writing, AnkerWork PowerConf C300 was listed at Rs. 8,699 on Amazon.

Specifications, features

In terms of specification, AnkerWork PowerConf C300 is a full-HD camera capable of recording at a frame rate of 60fps. Its AI framing technology is claimed to automatically adjust the field of view according to the number of people it detects. Its AI colour adjustment feature can ensure optimum lighting under inconsistent conditions, as per the company. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 is said to be capable of balancing skin tone and contrast to deliver realistic images irrespective of the room’s lighting. According to Anker, its HDR technology, paired with AI exposure is capable of automatically focussing on people or objects within 0.35 seconds. In addition, the AI technology enables the webcam to offer a flicker-free operation, the company says.

Additionally, the new AnkerWork PowerConf C300 webcam is equipped with two ultra-sensitive microphones. It uses active noise cancellation (ANC) technology to eliminate background noise during calls. Its supporting application allows users to select from its four meeting modes with unique customisations. Additionally, the webcam offers four adjustable field-of-views and its mount has four angles of adjustment. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 can even be mounted on a tripod. It is also equipped with a privacy cover that can be slid over the camera lens.