Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro TWS Earbuds Launched: Price & Specs

New Delhi: Anker has recently launched its true wireless (TWS) earbuds named Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro with multiple upgrades over the previous generation. The new wireless earphones debut as the successor to the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro that was launched in January this year. The new earbuds are available in four different colours.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro price and availability

The new Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro is priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200) and is available for purchase through the company website in the US.

As mentioned, the earbuds come in Dusk Purple, Fog Grey, Frost White, and Midnight Black colour options and they will start shipping before October 20. However, Anker has not revealed any details about the product’s availability in India and other markets.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro specifications

Talking about the specification, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds feature a 10.6mm coaxial dual-driver technology (Anker calls it ACAA 2.0) and offer active noise cancellation. Users can personalise active noise cancelling with Anker’s HearID ANC feature. Anker says that HearID technology analyses the user’s ears and level of in-ear pressure to create a custom-made profile that optimises noise reduction for the user and reduces external sound. The TWS earbuds offer three different transparency modes — fully transparent, vocal, and enhanced vocal modes.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are compatible with the Soundcore app. The app allows users to create an EQ profile and choose from 22 different EQ modes.

The new earbuds from Anker are said to be made in an ergonomic shape for comfort and they offer four sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and ear wings to ensure grip while wearing. The earbuds support AAC, SBC, and Sony’s LDAC codec for wireless audio and feature the company’s 3D Surround Sound. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro come with USB Type-C charging, touch controls for answering or rejecting calls, and are IPX4-rated for water resistance.

The Bluetooth connectivity allows you to store up to 7 devices. The earbuds can be connected to two devices at the same time. There are a total of six microphones on the earbuds, which function for AI-uplink noise reduction, ANC, and voice.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are said to offer up to 32 hours total playtime with the case and up to 8 hours on a single charge. Anker says a 15-minute quick charge can add three hours of extra playtime via the USB cable or a wireless charger.