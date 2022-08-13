Anker Launches New 737 Power Bank With 140W Power Output, 24000mAh Battery
New Delhi: Anker has launched a new 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) that features 140W power output and a built in 24,000 mAh battery.
Anker 737 PowerCore 24K energy financial institution worth and availability
The Anger 737 PowerCore 24K is at the moment out there solely in chosen markets together with the US and is priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 12,000). The energy financial institution can be purchased on Anker’s official website and is being bought in a single black colour possibility for now.
There is not any phrase on when or if Anker will launch the 737 PowerCore 24K in India, and the excessive worth would probably make it unviable within the price-sensitive Indian market the place most energy banks with the same capability, because the Mi Hypersonic 20,000mAh 50W power bank, is priced at around Rs. 4,000.
Features:
- Ultra-Powerful Two-Way Charging: Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge.
- High Capacity and Long-Lasting: Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life, juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times.
- Smart Digital Display: Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and the estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.
- Powered by GaNPrime: The portable charger is equipped with Anker’s most advanced GaN-powered charging system, an innovative stacked design, PowerIQ 4.0 for higher efficiency, and ActiveShield 2.0 for intelligent temperature monitoring.
- What You Get: Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K), welcome guide, 24-month stress-free warranty, and friendly customer service.
