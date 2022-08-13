Anker Launches New 737 Power Bank With 140W Power Output, 24000mAh Battery

New Delhi: Anker has launched a new 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) that features 140W power output and a built in 24,000 mAh battery.

Anker 737 PowerCore 24K energy financial institution worth and availability

The Anger 737 PowerCore 24K is at the moment out there solely in chosen markets together with the US and is priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 12,000). The energy financial institution can be purchased on Anker’s official website and is being bought in a single black colour possibility for now.

There is not any phrase on when or if Anker will launch the 737 PowerCore 24K in India, and the excessive worth would probably make it unviable within the price-sensitive Indian market the place most energy banks with the same capability, because the Mi Hypersonic 20,000mAh 50W power bank, is priced at around Rs. 4,000.

