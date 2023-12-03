Animal worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor film grosses more than Rs 230 crore so far

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is setting the box office on fire. As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Animal has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office in only two days. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

On Sunday, Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, “In two days, Animal has grossed a huge ₹230 crore plus at the WW (worldwide) box office (fire emoji).” In another tweet, Ramesha shared details of Animal’s impressive box office collection in North America, where the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is approaching $5 million gross.

He tweeted, “Animal – $4.5 million (approximately ₹37.4 crore) and counting. Racing towards next big milestone of $5 million.” Along with his tweet, Ramesh shared Ranbir’s Animal poster that read, “Animal’s North America gross, $4.5 million and counting…”

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, which released in theatres on December 1, has created history by delivering the biggest opener for a non-holiday release for a Hindi film.

Animal had grossed ₹116 crore at the worldwide box office on day 1. The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the opening day numbers on Saturday. As per a Sacnilk.com report, the film collected roughly ₹66 crore nett in India on Saturday, taking its two-day India total to ₹129.8 crore nett.