Animal Parts Seized In Sambalpur, One Held

Sambalpur: Forest department here has busted a wildlife trafficking racket with the arrest of one person. Besides, police have seized 4 leopard nails, leopard claw, skin of wild dog, hair of wild dog, ornament made up of Pangolin scale.

The accused has been identified as Akash Agrawal (37) of Sambalpur.

Acting on a tip-off, the joined team of Hirakud Wildlife Division and Sambalpur police conducted a raid and nabbed the middle man involved in this trade while selling of the articles was in progress.

The middle man was tracked & was caught, He has been forwarded to court.

The middle man was selling the Leopard nails in the name of Tiger nails to the buyer at price Rs. 5000/- per Tiger nail, said Anshu Pragyan Das, DFO, Hirakud Wildlife Division.

During interrogation, it is found that Tiger nails are being purchased by common man as it is a belief that it will bring prosperity and good luck to the person who wears it. People prefer wearing it as ring or necklace. The fact is also relived that in such trades many middle man are involved to procure wildlife articles from people living in and around the sanctuary, said the DFO.