Animal first song Hua Main out! ‘Besharam ladki’ Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor depict steamy chemistry 

Mumbai: ‘Animal’ song ‘Hua Main’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is finally out. The upcoming film is one of the much-anticipated ones of 2023. The Sandep Reddy Vanga directorial also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in significant roles. The new track ‘Hua Main’ just depicts the steamy chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika which is sure to leave fans hooked on it.

‘Hua Main’ from ‘Animal’ captures Ranbir and Rashmika’s wedding journey. Starting from the two locking lips in front of the family to Ranbir teaching his love interest how to fly a plane. The best part of the song remains the couple reaching a snow-clad region and exchanging garlands in the presence of lord Shiva and locking lips all the way. In the song, Kapoor looks absolutely like a heartthrob in his clean-shaved intense look, while Rashmika radiates happiness as a bride in the song.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gives us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only becomes darker and murkier in the course of the film. Bobby Deol appeared in one scene without a dialogue and he stole the show. He was introduced as “Animal ka enemy.” The film will release in theatres on December 1.