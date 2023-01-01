Animal First Look: Armed With An Axe, Ranbir Kapoor Looks Fierce In The Poster

New Delhi: The first look of Ranbir Kapoor’s next film Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, has been unveiled.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the poster on his Twitter handle.

The actor can be seen wearing a blood-soaked white shirt and is carrying a blood-coated axe between his arms while he lights a cigarette starring at someone.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and others.