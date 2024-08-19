Anilkumar Takes Charge as AIFF Secretary General

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) appointed Anilkumar as the new secretary general on Monday at the Indian Football House in Delhi.

“Improving the quality of football is the priority,” stated Anilkumar in an AIFF press release upon taking office. He recognized the challenges of achieving top-tier status in international football.

“It’s uncertain how long it will take to reach that level, but we begin with the hope of betterment and will persevere until we succeed,” he declared.

Anilkumar emphasized the importance of improving India’s FIFA ranking and raising the standard of the sport for global recognition. “We aim to collaborate with all stakeholders to enhance the quality of Indian football and its international standing,” he confirmed.

The AIFF’s new Secretary General plans to work with clubs, investors, and state governments, and seek insights from AFC and FIFA to identify where Indian football falls short.

He wishes to engage the central government in creating a long-term development strategy for football. Anilkumar, with his rich experience in sports administration from his time with the Kerala Football Association, is hopeful about the future, saying, “Together with member associations and other Indian football stakeholders, we will advance the game in the days ahead.”