Anil Kapoor’s iconic film ‘Taal’ recently celebrated 25 years of its release. On the film’s silver jubilee, the makers announced that the film will be re-released in theatres on September 27. ‘Taal’, which starred Anil Kapoor alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna, was a 1999 musical directed by Subhash Ghai. It received numerous accolades back then, and with the magic back to the big screen, the film is expected to have the same kind of impact on its audiences.

Kapoor received accolades for his performance in the film. He won several awards in the Best Supporting Actor category. The film’s music also became a sensation and continues to remain iconic. Speaking about the re-release, director Subhash Ghai expressed his excitement. He said, “With the re-release, I’m thrilled that audiences can experience the magic of ‘Taal’ all over again on the big screen.” Earlier this year, Anil Kapoor celebrated 25 years of the film and spoke about how he shot the ‘Ramta Jogi’ song without any rehearsals at all.

‘Taal’ holds a special place in the hearts of audiences. And with its re-release, the film is expected to be celebrated all over again! Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is preparing for his upcoming film ‘Subedaar’, which marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Suresh Triveni. He is also reportedly part of YRF’s spy universe.