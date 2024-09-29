Mumbai: Anil Kapoor is leaving a remarkable and enviable legacy that is going to be hard to follow or mirror for the next generation of actors. The cinema icon has clinched the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards for his remarkable performance in the highly acclaimed film ‘Animal’. The actor, who played Balbir Singh aka Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, received immense praise for his portrayal in the film.

Anil Kapoor’s work in ‘Animal’ is a testament to his enduring talent, proving once again why he is hailed as a formidable force in Indian cinema. Interestingly, the actor also won Dadasaheb Phalke award for his work in the film, which went on to become 2023’s one of the biggest blockbusters. Earlier this year, Kapoor made a mark internationally by being honoured by TIME for his stance against the misuse of AI. He featured in the reputed TIME100AI list, which also honoured Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, actress Scarlett Johansson and others. What made the honour even more special was the fact that Kapoor was the only Indian actor to feature in the list.

What followed next was yet another feather in Kapoor’s cap. His series ‘The Night Manager’, the British series’ adaptation, got a nomination at the International Emmy Awards. It scored a nod under the awards’ ‘Best Drama Series’ category. And it is also the only Indian entry for Emmys, which further established Kapoor’s global appeal. Now, with IIFA win, Kapoor has truly proven that he’s here to stay, slay and rule! Currently, the actor has Suresh Triveni’s ‘Subedaar’ to his credit. He is also rumoured to be a part of the YRF’s spy universe.