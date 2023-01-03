Anil Kapoor Shares Rare Pictures With Avengers Star Jeremy Renner, Wishes For His Speedy Recovery 

New Delhi: Hollywood Actor Jeremy Renner met with a serious accident on Sunday while ploughing snow in Nevada’s Reno.

Following this, Fans are wishing for his speedy recovery and so are his Hollywood colleagues. But Anil Kapoor’s message for Jeremy has grabbed all the attention. He took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of him with Jeremy and wish for his speedy recovery.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Kapoor shared two pictures of him with Jeremy Renner. In the picture, we can see both actors coming in front of each other to hug each other. Sharing this lovely picture, Anil wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy.”

Check out his post:

Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy 🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Lar52njJoo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 2, 2023

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. His upcoming films include Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.