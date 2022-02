Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Team Up For Netflix’s Film ‘Thar’; See First Look

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor has teamed up with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for Netflix’s upcoming film Thar. The revenge noir thriller also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Thar is inspired by Western Noir genres and has been set in the eighties.