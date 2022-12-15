Anil Kapoor And Sunita Kapoor Shell Out Couple Goals As They Twin In Black

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor and her wife Sunita Kapoor are one of the most sought-after couples in Bollywood. They never fail to mesmerise us with their cutesy chemistry. Now Anil Kapoor has shared a series of adorable pictures with his wife Sunita. Both of them twinned in black outfits giving major couple goals to his fans and followers.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anil wrote, “Looking at you (red heart emoji) @kapoor.sunita.”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

</>

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Mommy is the chicest.” Actor Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis.

Anil was last seen in Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie also starred Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani alongside Maniesh Paul. The film was a hit at the box office. Anil has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. He also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to release in 2023.