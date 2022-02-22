Anil Ambani’s Son Anmol & Krishna Shah Gets Married: Know More About The Bride

New Delhi: Anmol Ambani, the older son of business magnate Anil Ambani, married Khrisha Shah over the weekend in Mumbai.

The wedding took place in the family house, Sea Wind, on Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade. No one knew Anmol and Khrisha were dating, but insiders say the two met through relatives and struck it off.

The wedding was attended by Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan and his family members, including Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared some stunning photos from Anmol-Khrisha’s wedding on Instagram.

Nationalist Congress Party members Supriya Sule, Rima Jain, and Pinky Reddy were among those who attended the celebrations, according to photos. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani were also seen in wedding photos uploaded on Instagram.

Krisha Shah is a social worker and entrepreneur. She founded Dysco, a social network company. According to the website, Dysco is an independent social network and platform built to help people connect, co-create, collaborate and work together. She was earlier an employee of Accenture in the UK but returned to India some time back and started Dysco.

Shah also started a mental health campaign to help under pressure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Shah is a graduate of the University of California in Political Economics and pursued higher studies at the London School of Economics and holds a degree in social policy and development.

According to media sources, Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah got engaged in December 2021. Their engagement ceremony was a small gathering of the couple’s close friends and family members.

Khrisha Shah‘s father, the late Nikunj Shah, was the chairman and managing director of Nikunj Enterprises Limited . He was a successful businessman in Mumbai and passed away last year in 2021. Nikunj hails from a business family while his brother is settled abroad. Nikunj was also the director of the company SVS aqua technology, which was in the news in 2021 because of a factory fire in Pune. After his death, his son Mishal took over the family business.

Khrisha’s mother, Neelam Shah, is a fashion designer. She is a graduate in fashion studies from Mumbai’s Sophia college. Before getting married to businessman Nikunj Shah, she worked as a designer for an export firm. After being married to Nikunj Shah, she became a hands-on mother of three kids, Nriti, Khrisha and Mishal. Almost 25 years later, she returned as a fashion designer, in 2010, with her elder daughter as her partner.

Khrisha’s elder brother Mishal takes care of his father’s business and also has a start-up. Mishal runs a company called Dysco as a COO, of which Khrisha is the co- founder and CEO. Mishal is also one of the directors of his father’s company, Nikunj group, as well.