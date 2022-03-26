Anil Ambani Resigns As Director Of Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure

New Delhi: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Friday resigned as director of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, following markets regulator SEBI order restraining him from associating with any listed company.

“Anil D Ambani, non-executive director, steps down from the board of Reliance Power in compliance of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) interim order,” Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing to the stock exchange, Reliance Infrastructure said that Anil Ambani has stepped down from its board “in compliance of SEBI interim order”.

The two Reliance Group companies said that Rahul Sarin has been appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of five years on Friday on the boards of RPower and RInfra, subject to approval of members at the general meeting.