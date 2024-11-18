On the occasion of Children’s Day, the Anil Agarwal Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the District Social Welfare Office (DSWO) to upgrade 500 Anganwadi centers across Jharsuguda into state-of-the-art Nand Ghars, which are modernised Anganwadis that act as centres of women and child development.

This landmark collaboration took place in the presence of key dignitaries including Smt. Aboli Naravane, District Magistrate and Collector, Jharsuguda, Shri Suresh Pujari, Revenue Minister, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Tankadhar Tripathy, MLA, Jharsuguda, Smt. Punyabati Helen Xess, District Social Welfare officer (DSWO), Jharsuguda, Mr Radhakanta Gartia, District Education Officer (DEO), Jharsuguda.

Jharsuguda is the home to Vedanta’s aluminium operations and is the location of the world’s largest aluminiumsmelter. Employees of Vedanta Aluminium actively volunteer in the company’s community development efforts. They engage in initiatives spanning health, education, grassroots sports, culture, and more. From organizing health camps and mentoring students to promoting local art forms, their efforts leave a lasting impact on communities. These dedicated individuals go beyond their professional roles to build bridges of trust and empowerment, fostering sustainable progress and creating a positive ripple effect in the regions where Vedanta Aluminium operates.

Welcoming the move and highlighting the company’s commitment to grassroots development,Mr. Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “At Vedanta, we are deeply committed to fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth in the communities we serve. Through the Nand Ghar initiative, we aim to provide our young generation and women with the necessary tools for a brighter future. We are proud to work alongside the Jharsuguda district authorities to bring this vision to life, ensuring impactful and lasting progress in the region.”

Appreciating Vedanta’s developmental efforts in the district, Smt. Aboli Narvane,District Magistrate and Collector, Jharsuguda,said, “We welcome Vedanta’s supporttowards bringing transformative change to Jharsuguda’s Anganwadi centers. The Nand Gharinitiative is creating centres of learning along with creating safe spaces that support the overall well-being and growth of children and women. This MoU is a significant step toward our shared vision of community empowerment.”

Shri Tankadhar Tripathy, MLA, Jharsuguda further added, “This partnershipreflects a shared vision to enhance community resources at the grassroots level. With these upgrades, the Nand Ghars will empower children and women alike, driving meaningful growth for Jharsuguda’s communities.

Apart from the MoU signing, held at the MCL Community Centre in Beheramal, the Children’s Day event “Dukan Jatra” brought together over 3,500 participants, including students from 60 schools, community members, and Vedanta Aluminium’s employee volunteers. The event featured an Entrepreneurship Showcase with 60+ stalls run by students, offering a diverse range of self-made products, from handicrafts to food items, fostering creativity and entrepreneurial skills.

Key Highlights of Nandghar:

Launched in 2015, Nand Ghar is Vedanta’s flagship community initiative, developed under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation in collaboration with the Government of India’s Ministry of Women & Child Development.

Nand Ghar offers holistic services in the areas of education by providing pre-school readiness to children under 6 years of age, wholesome nutrition through nutritious meals and take-home rations for pregnant and lactating women, improved healthcare through ANM staff (auxiliary nurse/midwives) and skill development through training programmes for women.

At present there are 175 Nand Ghars functional in Jharsuguda, impacting over 7,000 children across 127 villages, supporting comprehensive community welfare through facilities such as solar lights, water purifiers, toilets, BALA paintings and nutrition gardens that focus on the holistic development of a child.

Vedanta’s social interventions in the domains of education, healthcare, livelihood, skill development, grassroots sports, art & culture, with a focus on women and child development, reach out to nearly 80 villages in Jharsuguda and nearby areas, benefiting over 3 lakh people in a year. It empowers almost 5,000 women from over 350 SHGs, provides doorstep healthcare services to about 50,000 people annually, gives educational support to more than 13,000 students, has planted almost 1.50 lakh trees in partnership with locals at the community level.

