Angul: Youth Dies While Trying To Save Toddlers From Drowning

Angul: A youth died while rescuing two toddlers from a well at Similipal village in Chhendipada block of Angul district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Padhan.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place this morning when the 3-year-old son of Siba Padhan of the village was playing near a well and accidentally fell into it.

Following this, another boy jumped into the well in order to save the child. But, both the children were unable to get out of the well.

On hearing toddlers scream, three youths, Pradeep Padhan, Sukru Padhan, and Deep Dehury, rushed to the spot. While both the children were rescued, however, Pradeep stuck in the well and died of asphyxiation.

On being informed, firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered Pradeep’s body from inside the well.

Police have handed over the body to the family members and registered an unnatural death case.