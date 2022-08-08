Angul: Techie Goes Missing While Bathing In Derjang Dam

Angul: An IT engineer went missing while taking bath in Derjang irrigation dam in Angul district on Monday. The victim has been identified as Dibhanshu Hota.

According to reports, Dibhanshu along with some of his friends had gone to the dam this morning. He was taking bath when he slipped into the deep and went missing.

Dibhanshu reportedly swam around a distance of 100 metres before he went missing in the dam.

On being informed, the fire brigade personnel along with the local police launched a rescue operation. However, they could not trace him till the last report came in.