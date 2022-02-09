Angul: Sarpanch Candidate ‘Abducted’

Angul: A Sarpanch candidate, Manoj Sethi of Machhakuta gram panchayat was allegedly abducted in Chhendipada block of Angul district.

The family members of the missing candidate have lodged a complaint with the local police station about the same.

According to the complaint, Manoj had left his house at 5 PM on February 8 but has not returned.

The family members of the missing man filed a police complaint after he didn’t come home for a long time and his mobile phone was switched off. His wife also said that he had been receiving threats after filing nomination papers for the post of Sarpanch.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation launching a manhunt. Further probes are on.