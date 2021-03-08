Angul & Sambalpur Record Highest Temp Of 38.7 °C

Bhubaneswar: Angul and Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature of 38.7 degree Celsius in Odisha while the lowest of 12.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Phulbani on Monday.

The Met office has issued the forecast that there will be no appreciable change both in maximum temperature (Day temperature) and minimum temperature (Night temperature) during next 4-5 days. It also said Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to be above normal by 2-3 °C at many places over the districts of Odisha during these days.

According to the IMD, very dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Angul of North Interior Odisha. Shallow to Moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Ganjam & Mayurbhanj of Odisha.

Maximum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha, appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha, it added.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 08.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.03.2021).

1. Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

2. Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.03.2021).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.03.2021).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.03.2021).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 13.03.2021).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Farmers weather bulletin (for next 24 hours):

1. Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

2. Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours: Fog/mist in the morning and mainly

Clear Sky later. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 37°C and 23°C respectively.