Angul Police Honours Shaurya Chakra Awardee Martyr Debashish Sethy’s Family

Angul: Angul Police on Sunday honoured the family of martyr Debashish Sethy with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra Award on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Angul SP Jagmohan Meena felicitated the parents of the fallen soldier and handed over a plot of land to honour them. The family hail from Anagapada in Athamallik of the district.

SP Meena said that the martyr Debashish Sethy’s act of valour will be remembered for long. The brave heart’s supreme sacrifice will inspire others.

It should be mentioned here that Debashish Sethy, a commando of Odisha Police, died in the line of duty after gunning down five Maoists in an encounter near Sikri village under Madanpur-Rampur of Kalahandi district in September last year.