Angul Municipality In Collaboration With UNICEF Launches E-Toilet

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to bring a paradigm shift in urban sanitation and livelihood, the Angul Municipality in partnership with UNICEF and ERAM Scientific has started the MESH (Micro Enterprise in Sanitation &Health) program by launching an E-toilet at Sanjeevani market of its jurisdiction.

Inaugurated by Siddharth Shankar Swain, District Magistrate of Angul the launching programme was attended by Monica Nielsen, Chief Field Office, UNICEF, Odisha, Surai Majumdar, Wash Specialist, UNICEF, India and Sipra Saxena, WASH Specialist, UNICEF, Odisha.

The newly established e-toilet was handed over to the Saptarang Self-Help Group for operations and maintenance purpose. The SHG will also run a food and drinks kiosk which is next to the toilet. Notably, the Saptarang Self Help Group is an organization of transgender persons and this initiative will create livelihood opportunity for the transgender members of the group. While the District admin has provided land, water and sewer connection, UNICEF has provided technical support for the fully automatic e-toilet project.

Among others, Girija Shankar Mallick, Executive Officer, Seemanchal Mishra, Municipal Engineer, Robin Kumar Das, Associate Executive Engineer, all employees of the Municipality and employees of DMF were present in the inauguration. The Urban Planner programme was officiated by Subashish Samal.