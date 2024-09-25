Angul: The Special Judge, Vigilance, convicted the CEO of DRDA, Angul and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 2 years.

The convict has been identified as Soumendra Chaudhury, Former Chief Executive Officer, of the District Supply & Marketing Society (DSMS)-cum-Addl. Project Director (Terminated from service wef:-02.06.2011), D.R.D.A, Angul.

Chaudhury was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant for the finalisation of his house rent and medical allowance.

He was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and a fine.