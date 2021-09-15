Angul Derailment: 9 Wagons Grounded; 7 Trains Cancelled, Diverted

Bhubaneswar: A day after the derailment of goods train between Angul and Talcher Road, the Railway department has grounded nine Wagons by afternoon today.

As per the reports, 8th wagon was grounded at 0935hrs while the 9th wagon was completed at 1120hrs. However, the 10th wagon and the locomotive are in process of grounding now.

On the other hand, four trains have been cancelled while three diverted on other routes following the suspension of train service in Talcher-Angul Railway section.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

01. 08425 Puri-Durg Special from Puri on15.09.2021.

02. 08426 Durg-Puri Special from Durg on15.09.2021.

03. 08452 Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Special from Puri on 15.09.2021.

04. 08451 Hatia-Puri Special from Hatia on 15.09.2021.

DIVERSION OF TRAINS:

01. 02093 Puri-Jodhpur Special from Puri on 15.09.2021 will run via Khurda Road-Jakhapura-Jaroli-Cjhakradharpur-Jharsuguda-Ib.

02. 08405 Puri-Ahmedabad Special from Puri on 15.09.2021 will run via Khurda Road-Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Lakholi.

03. 09371 Indore-Puri Special left Indore on 14.09.2021 will run via Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road.

Besides, keeping in view the Water Logging on Railway Track at Hijli Station area along with some parts in Kharagpur Railway Division under South Eastern Railway, train services in Kharagpur-Bhubaneswar section has been affected partially. As a result, the following trains were controlled enroute in Waltair Division of East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

A. 05487 Bangalore Cant-Agartala Special scheduled to pass in ECoR jurisdiction today was controlled at Nawapara Station from 0727hrs to 0800hrs.

B. 02874 Yesvantpur-Howrah Special scheduled to pass in ECoR jurisdiction today was controlled at 0745hrs.

C. 06178 Villupuram-Kharagpur Special scheduled to pass in ECoR jurisdiction today was controlled enroute and departed from Srikakulam at 0758hrs.