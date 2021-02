Angul Boils At 40.1 Degree Celsius, Is The Hottest Place In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions continued to sweep across almost the entire of Odisha with the mercury soaring to 40.1 degree Celsius at Angul, making it the hottest place in the State.

According to an observation by the Met office, while Angul recorded 40.1 degree Celsius, Bhubaneswar and Mayurbhanj registered 40 degree Celsius each, Baripada (39.4), Cuttack (39.2).