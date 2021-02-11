Angul: 14 Houses Gutted, Livestock Burnt Alive In Fire Mishap

Angul: At least 14 houses including seven sheds of four families were completely gutted in a massive fire that broke out at Kahlagaon under Bantala police limits in Angul district on Wednesday night.

However, no human casualties or injuries have been reported. A cow and over 22 sheep were charred to death.

According to sources, the blaze broke out in the village at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday following which residents managed to escape and move to safer places.

Meanwhile, all belongings including electronic appliances, motorcycles, furniture and other household articles were destroyed.

On being informed, two fire tender units reached the spot and doused the flames.