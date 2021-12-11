Angry Mob Pelts Stones At Passenger Bus After Accident

Dhenkanal: Tension erupted on National Highway (NH-53) near Badmuktapasi village under Kamakhyanagar police station limits in Dhenkanal district after locals went on a rampage following a road mishap here.

According to reports, the incident took place when the motorcycle collided head-on with the bus carrying 40 passengers. Consequently, two persons, Ratna Bhoi and Niranjan Bhoi, sustained grievous injuries.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Enraged over the incident, the mob present at the scene pelted stones at the bus and damaged it. However, the driver of the bus fled from the spot. after the mishap.

On getting information, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.