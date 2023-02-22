Anger after Wipro cuts freshers salary

New Delhi: Wipro, who promised to offer high salaries to fresh recruiters, has cut their annual pay by a big margin. In an email, the company asked the freshers to settle for almost 50 percent less salary than what Wipro was offering initially. While the tech firm has blamed bad macro environment for changes in its decision, it has also asserted that freshers are at least getting an opportunity to build their expertise and learn better.

The pay cuts apply to those candidates who were a part of the company’s Velocity graduates programmed for this year. They are not being forced to accept the offer and have been given some time to consider the offer.

The email read: “Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs, which factor into our hiring plans. We appreciate your commitment and patience as we try to identify joining opportunities for you. Currently, we have certain Project Engineer roles available for recruitment with an annual compensation of INR 3.5 lakhs. We would like to offer all our Velocity graduates in the FY23 batch an opportunity to opt for these roles.”

The company assured that after accepting the offer letter with a lower salary these candidates would be onboarded in March this year.

“The onboarding for these roles will be initiated from March 2023 onwards,” the email read.

Wipro’s move to cut salary offers to freshers awaiting onboarding by almost 50 per cent under one programme has been termed “unjust” and “unacceptable” by employees union NITES, which demanded that the IT company should reconsider its decision.

IT sector employees union NITES has slammed the move, saying the decision is “unjust” and “goes against the principles of fairness and transparency”. NITES has demanded that the management reconsiders its decision and engages in meaningful dialogue with the union to find a mutually beneficial solution.

“The decision to cut the salaries of the employees without prior consultation and negotiation is not only unjust but also goes against the principles of fairness and transparency. It is unacceptable that the burden of the company’s financial troubles is being placed solely on the shoulders of the employees,” Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES, said.

“We will not stand by while the rights and dignity of our members are being violated,” Mr Saluja said.