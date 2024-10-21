London: Angelina Jolie made quite an impression at the London Film Festival on Friday, stepping out in style for the premiere of her new movie, Maria. Joining her on the red carpet was a very familiar face.

British rapper Akala caught the Red Carpet’s attention. The two were spotted twinning during the event, adding fuel to the fire. This comes just a month after Akala debuted on Jolie’s Instagram, seemingly hinting at their budding romance.

The Maleficent actress stole the spotlight at the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Friday. Despite being embroiled in a legal dispute with ex-husband Brad Pitt, she channeled ‘boss lady’ confidence in a black blazer over a plunging waistcoat, complemented by tailored trousers and heeled boots. With her hair down, minimal makeup, and a pair of gold earrings, Jolie’s look was both polished and refined.

Akala on the other hand sported a smart casual look with a turtleneck under a black coat, dark denims, and stylish sneakers. Although both were present at the event, the pair kept things low-key, opting not to pose together on the red carpet, but their twinning strategy definitely caught a lot of attention.

While Akala isn’t the only person linked to Angelina Jolie romantically at the moment (Broadway composer Justin Levine is another prominent name) he has certainly garnered enough attention to spark rumours after being repeatedly spotted with the actress on multiple occasions.

