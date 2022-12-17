Angelina Jolie steps out from UN refugee agency after more than 20 years

New York: Actress Angelina Jolie and the United Nations refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades, they announced Friday.

Jolie has been the U.N.’s highest profile goodwill ambassador and special envoy since 2001. She indicated Friday that she is opting to work with local organizations instead of with the world body.

“After 20 years working within the U.N. system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organizations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions,” Jolie said in a joint statement with the U.N.

Filippo Grandi, high commissioner for the refugee agency, praised Jolie’s dedication to her work, which has taken her on more than five dozen trips to countries like Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Haiti, and most recently, Ukraine.

“Angelina Jolie has been an important humanitarian partner of UNHCR for very long. We are grateful for her decades of service, her commitment, and the difference she has made for refugees and people forced to flee,” Grandi said.