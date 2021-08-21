Angelina Jolie Makes Instagram Debut With Letter From Afghan Girl

Washington: Angelina Jolie has made her Instagram debut. While most celebrities do so to sell products or post selfies taken in picturesque locations, the Oscar winner is using her new platform to speak for the voiceless in Afghanistan.

“I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories,” the actress said.

Jolie posted a letter from a young girl living in the country, now overrun by the Taliban amid the ongoing U.S. pull-out. “We all had rights, we [were] able to defend our rights freely, but when they came, we are all afraid of them, and we think all our dreams are gone,” the hand-written note from an Afghani girl declares.

While the Biden Administration is communicating with the Taliban and the group is taking a moderate tone on social media, the girl is skeptical of their behavior. “Some people say the Taliban’s changed, but I do not think so because they have a very bad past,” she writes in the letter Jolie posted.

For her part, Jolie added, “I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago.”

She continued, “It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again…” adding, “To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.”

Jolie concluded, “I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”

Reacting to her post, UNHRC wrote, “Welcome to Instagram Special Envoy – your voice and those who join you are needed now more than ever.”