Anganwadi workers protest outside Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of Anganwadi workers once again flooded the streets in Bhubaneswar on Friday to press for their 9-point charter of demands. Amid the ongoing Odisha Assembly session, thousands of Anganwadi workers under the banner of All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers Association, assembled at Lower PMG and staged a protest.

According to reports, the Anganwadi workers had planned to gherao the Odisha Assembly with their 10-point charter of demands.

Government status to all Anganwadi workers, Rs 9,000 monthly salary for helpers, and Rs 5 lakh pension during retirement are some of the demands of the agitators. They have warned to continue their protest until all their demands are met.

Their main demands are to declare Anganwadi workers as government employees. Another demand is to increase the monthly salary of the Anganwadi workers to Rs.18,000 and to pay Rs. 9,000 to the assistants.

The Anganwadi workers have further demanded to introduce EPF, ESIC and Gratuity for them at the earliest.

The angry agitators also threatened to boycott voting during the upcoming election.