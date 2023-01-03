Anganwadi Workers Halt Stir Temporarily After Govt Assurance

Bhubaneswar: Anganwadi workers from across the State, who had been on dharna in Bhubaneswar over several demands, have decided to put their stir on hold till the second week of February.

The decision was taken following a meeting with Odisha Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra.

“We have discussed with him over our eight-point charter of demands. He assured us to discuss the matter with other department and take a decision. So, we have decided to hold the strike for a temporary period,” Association chief said.

The chief secretary will discuss the pay hike matter in the second week of February, she added.

Thousands of Anganwadi workers took out a massive rally at Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar and marched towards CM’s residence on Tuesday over non-fulfilment of their demands including monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 and government employee status.

Their other demands include Rs 9,000 pay for their assistants, post-retirement benefit and Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of worker in case of death during the service period.