Cuttack: An Anganwadi worker sustains grievous injuries after being attacked by a miscreant with a sword near Chari Chhak on Nuagaon-Khajuripada road in Cuttack district on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Bharati Jena, of Anuari village under Banki tehsil. She was immediately admitted to Khurda district headquarters hospital in a critical condition.