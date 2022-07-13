Anganwadi Didi wades through flooded river with children in arms in Sundargarh’s Koira; Admin Sleeping!

Koira: Every year with the onset of monsoon, an Anganwadi worker has to cross a flooded river with children in her arms to reach the Anganwadi centre risking their lives.

Such a grim situation is again coming to the fore from Gopa Sahi of Oraghat village under the mining-rich Koida block in Sundargarh district. The Lagei river, which separates the village from the Anganwadi centre on the other side, remains almost dry during other seasons. But with the monsoon rains, the water level goes up as the woes of the children and the Anganwadi Didi tasked to take care of their education and nutrition.

Last year during the monsoon, an ailing elderly person was carried on a motorcycle to reach an ambulance due to the flooded river and no motorable road to the village. After the incident made headlines at that time reflecting the sorry state of communication to the village just 10 kilometres away from the block headquarters, the district administration rushed to the village, conducted an inquiry, then inspected the location and assured the natives that a bridge will be constructed across the river soon to alleviate their problems.

Though the tender has been floated for the bridge, the locals are still awaiting the district administration to come to their rescue since a year has passed.

Even though the mining-rich Koira is generating crores of rupees for DMF, the village is still deprived of vehicular connectivity thus affecting healthcare, education and development. Most importantly, the village is surrounded by two large mines, but none of them tendered any help or assistance under their corporate social responsibilities.

As the Aganwadi worker had to carry children in her arms while wading through the flooded river, the question arises, if any mishap occurs, who would be held responsible?

And, whether the district administration is going to wake up from its deep slumber by speeding up the tender process for the construction of the bridge across the Lagei river?