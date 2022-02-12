Anganwadi centres in Odisha to reopen soon

Bhubaneswar: Anganwadi centres across Odisha will reopen soon as the State Government has initiated preparations in this regard.

State Women & Child Development department wrote to district Collectors to get building and other equipment of Anganwadi centres (AWCs) verified by responsible officers & furnish preparedness report by February 16.

“The State Government is planning to open the Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) of the state considering that COVID is on the wane now. However, since these centres were not operational for the last two years, the condition of the buildings and other equipment in these centres needs to be verified by responsible officers for reopening,” the government said in the letter.

“You are, therefore, requested to get these centres verified by responsible officers and furnish report on your preparedness by 16.02.2022 positively to open the AWCs across the state,” the letter added.